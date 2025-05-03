Everest Management Corp. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,540,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

