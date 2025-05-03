Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Exagen worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Exagen Profile

(Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.