Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,837.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FICO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,277.46.

FICO stock opened at $2,050.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,856.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,977.91. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,176.43 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

