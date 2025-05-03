Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

