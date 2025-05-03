FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 8.3% Higher – What’s Next?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.36. 169,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,888,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $732.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in FIGS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FIGS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 585.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

