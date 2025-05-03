First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$37.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.50. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.15 and a one year high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 24,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,270.64. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

