First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

