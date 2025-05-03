First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 479,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 366,227 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 947,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 290,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

