Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.36, but opened at $84.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 561,762 shares changing hands.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 371.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 710,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

