Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

FHTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,579,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

