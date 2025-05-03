Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

FSM stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.