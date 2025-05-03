Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,599 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $11.45 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBRT shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading lowered their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

