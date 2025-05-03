FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $86.90, but opened at $93.50. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $94.72, with a volume of 626,905 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, with a total value of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

