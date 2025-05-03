FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FuboTV by 121.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 688,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 365,827 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in FuboTV by 638.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 246,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,766,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 177,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.41 on Friday. FuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.22.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Huber Research upgraded shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

