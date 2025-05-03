Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.19. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YMM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.