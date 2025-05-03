Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,355,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 5,212,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.7 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.05 on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
