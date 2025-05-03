Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,355,600 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 5,212,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.7 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.05 on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Featured Stories

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

