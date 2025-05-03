GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 10% – Should You Buy?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $28.34. 437,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,376,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 20.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GDS by 7,553.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 602,840 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GDS by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

