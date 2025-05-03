Geode Capital Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 634,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NETD stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II ( NASDAQ:NETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

