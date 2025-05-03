Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.