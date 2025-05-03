Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

