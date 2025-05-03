Gold Stocks Worth Watching – May 1st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Cadence Design Systems, Agnico Eagle Mines, Freeport-McMoRan, and Alamos Gold are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,298,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,370,746. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,048,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,383,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 6,233,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,887. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.98. 994,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,698. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.41.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

NYSE:AEM traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $113.04. 2,281,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 6,072,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,800,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,309,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,406. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

