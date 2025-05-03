Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Good Times Restaurants were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 4.1 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.