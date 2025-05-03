GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Trading Up 11.2% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $257.45 and last traded at $257.91. Approximately 353,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 988,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.90.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.17.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

