Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HOG opened at $23.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $315.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

