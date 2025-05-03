Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now – May 1st

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Berry Global Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Oracle, Vertiv, and Hims & Hers Health are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.15. 13,365,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,169,463. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $402.74. 4,376,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.25. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $400.68 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

BERY traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $32.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.88. 6,309,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.70. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle has a 52 week low of $113.65 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,065,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,949. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.61. 24,611,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,494,593. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

