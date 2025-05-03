IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Stake Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 651.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.0 %

IAG stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.52. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.