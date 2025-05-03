Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $172.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

