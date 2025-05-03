Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS JAJL opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

