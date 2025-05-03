Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

