Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 41.1% in April

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

