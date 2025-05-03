Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,036 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waystar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $23,855,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $7,778,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,604,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waystar

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at $21,903,584.70. This represents a 26.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock valued at $528,743,995.

Waystar Stock Up 3.1 %

WAY stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

