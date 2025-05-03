Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.