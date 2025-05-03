Invesco Ltd. Buys 25,738 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Systrade AG now owns 103,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRS opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.23. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

