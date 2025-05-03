Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 36.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 132.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

CLBK stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.