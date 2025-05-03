Invesco Ltd. Has $706,000 Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $34.50 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,785 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,944.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,315.58. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.88.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.40%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

