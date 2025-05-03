Invesco Ltd. Has $729,000 Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 441,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $402.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.03.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

