Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

SLR Investment Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

