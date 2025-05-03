Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,989,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,936,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,814,009 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 402.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,802,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,443,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,334.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 3,496,994 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

