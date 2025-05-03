Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MYD opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.74.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
