Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 237,181 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 798,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 118,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 198.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 143,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in 8X8 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.08, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at 8X8

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,373. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $590,602. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $3.30 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

