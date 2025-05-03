Invesco Ltd. Makes New $667,000 Investment in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $17,432,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGM opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Ingram Micro declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingram Micro Profile

(Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.