Invesco Ltd. Makes New $803,000 Investment in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crcm LP purchased a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth $65,061,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter worth $37,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $25,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $6,262,000.

Grail Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. Grail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grail ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

GRAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In other Grail news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,797.60. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436 over the last ninety days.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

