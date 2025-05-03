Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,545 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.33% of Inogen worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.48. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

