Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

