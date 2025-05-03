Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,236 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

