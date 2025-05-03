Invesco Ltd. Sells 751 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

