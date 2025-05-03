Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 367,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 207,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 53,292 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 934.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.8 %
Capital Southwest stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 164.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWC
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.