Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 242,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY opened at $11.22 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

