Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSCH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $592,000.

PSCH stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $49.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

