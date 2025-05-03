Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 327,953 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 265,762 call options.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $48.59 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,593 shares of company stock valued at $114,815,021 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.