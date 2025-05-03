Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 327,953 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 265,762 call options.
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $48.59 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
